Police on February 19, 2025, arrested and charged Kishrion Charles, a 34-year-old Resident of Lowmans Windward, with multiple traffic offences.

Preliminary reports revealed that the accused being the rider of motor cycle PY-218:

 Failed to comply with the stop sign given to him by a Police Officer dressed in uniform.

 Use the said motor cycle without being the holder of the relevant permit to ride that class of vehicle.

 Use the said vehicle without the relevant license in respect of the said vehicle for the period of September 1, 2024 to February 8, 2025.

 Use the said motor cycle without there being enforce a policy of insurance in respect of third-party risk.

 Rode the said motor cycle in a manner dangerous to the Public Road.

The offences were committed in Mt. Young on February 19, 2025.

Charles appeared before the Colonarie Magistrate Court on February 20, 2025, and pled guilty to all charges.

The charge of driving without a relevant license was reprimanded and discharged.

For the other four offences, he was fined a total of $1250. 00 ECC, to be paid by April 4, 2025, in default, he will spend one month at His Majesty Prison.