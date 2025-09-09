Police on September 7th, 2025, arrested and charged Kevin Roberts, a 24-year-old Conductor of Lowmans Hill, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 16-year-old Resident of Lowmans Leeward- by beating him about his body with a piece of steel.

The offence was committed on August 22nd of this year, in Lowmans Hill.

Roberts appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 8th, and pled guilty to the charge.

He was remanded in custody until tomorrow- September 10th, for sentencing.