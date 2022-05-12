With Food “Love Boxes” restarted here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Vincentians are set to benefit over the next six (6) months from a $1,000,000.00 Love Box initiative.

The Ministry of Agriculture via an official release said The “Love Box” project is expected to provide an excellent internal market for farmers.

The Love Box project was first conceptualized during the early months of the COVID 19 pandemic. Boxes were distributed throughout the country to assist in addressing the issue of Food Security.

During the volcanic eruptions of 2021 a similar project was established to distribute “Care Packages” to shelters and residents affected by the volcano.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, thanked the Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves during the sitting of Parliament for the policy to revive the “Love Box” initiative in light of rising food prices globally brought on by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Government is currently promoting the establishment of a national agriculture marketing platform before the end of 2022.