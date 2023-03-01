The Los Angeles County has agreed to pay nearly $29 million to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s widow after police shared graphic images of his fatal helicopter crash two years ago.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died along with seven others when the aircraft crashed in the LA area.

His wife, Vanessa Bryant, sued, saying first responders photographed human remains as tradable “souvenirs”.

Lawyers for LA County called the settlement “fair and reasonable”, the BBC reports.

In a statement, Mira Hashmall, the lead trial counsel for Los Angeles County in the case, said all county-related litigation from the crash had been resolved.

She said the $28,850,000 settlement included the $16m awarded by a federal jury in August 2022 to Mrs Bryant in her invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in the 26 January 2020 crash, separately settled with the county for nearly $20m, attorneys told US media on Tuesday.