Police on April 8th, 2025, arrested and charged Ivan Dupont, a 62-year-old resident of Lodge Village, with the offence of Theft.

The investigations revealed, that the accused stole (1) one quart of Sunset Rum valued at $13.56 EC, on two separate occasions.

The total value being $27.12 EC; the property of Massy Stores, Kingstown.

The offences were committed on March 27th, 2025, and April 8th, 2025, respectively.

Dupont appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court where he pled guilty.

He was ordered to compensate Massy Stores $13.56 ECC forthwith or face Three (3) weeks at His Majesty’s Prison.

Dupont was given a Restitution order for the item or he would be sentenced to One (1) month at His Majesty’s Prison.

The defendant also received a suspended sentence for Eighteen (18) months.