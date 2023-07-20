Non-profit Organization RedRootSVG Inc. has announced its upcoming training program entitled “Providing Support to Vincentian Women and Girls from Vulnerable Communities to Address Gender-Based Violence.”

Funded by the Government of Canada, through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, the seven-month training program commences on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and concludes on February 29, 2024.

The introductory self-defense program for women and girls aims to build self-confidence, enhance mental and physical preparedness, develop a support network, and protect and empower oneself in the event of gender-based violence. Interested women and girls fifteen (15 years and older can register for the training by contacting or visiting the RedRootSVG Inc. office, open from 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Additionally, as part of the Canada-funded project, RedRootSVG Inc. will launch a public education social media campaign to raise awareness about gender-based violence and provide guidance on strategies to end gender-based violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.