The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) has expressed heartfelt sympathy for those affected by the recent Hurricane Beryl.

In response, the SVGHTA is rolling out a new initiative aimed at aiding recovery efforts by providing job opportunities to those who have lost their jobs due to the storm.

Under this program, individuals who have been impacted by the hurricane can apply for current vacancies within SVGHTA member establishments. President Isola Giddings of Grenadine House emphasized the strong support from association members for this initiative.

“We are pleased with the overall response and will continue to share available job openings, particularly encouraging applications from those in the Grenadines,” Giddings said.

The SVGHTA’s Secretariat is available for more information on current job vacancies.

Priority will be given to employees of member businesses severely affected by the hurricane.

This program is exclusively for unemployed nationals and legal residents.