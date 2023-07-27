An appeal has been made to entrepreneurs here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly operators of micro and small businesses, to take their businesses seriously.

This Appeal came from Acting General Manager of the Center for Enterprise Development (CED) Afia Clarke who encouraged local entrepreneurs to make the most of available opportunities such as the Police Cooperative Credit Union’s recently launched micro loans program as well as other resources.

“I also want to take this opportunity to encourage the owners of micro and small business especially to take their business seriously. I want to encourage them to get their businesses registered with the commerce and intellectual property office, take advantage of the SVGPCCU micro loan program and other opportunities for investing in their business.

Take advantage also of the various free trainings offered by CED, they can register for a financial literacy program and learn how to keep proper financial records. We also have a digital transformation program which teaches participants skills to enhance their business,” Clarke said.

The SVGPCCU and CED are collaborating to bring the microloan program which allows start ups and MSMEs seeking much needed financing to borrow up to $10,000.

Applications for the SVGPCCU’s Micro Loan program open up on Wednesday August 2nd, with the deadline for applications being Friday September 1st 2023.