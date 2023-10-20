The business community here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being called on to show their patriotic side as the nation prepares to celebrate 44 years of Independence.

Mr. Esworth Roberts of the National Independence Committee joined WE FM’s Activated Mornings program on Thursday, and talked about the work the committee has done to ensure that the government buildings in Kingstown appropriately decorated for the occasion.

At the same time he called on the private sector to do the same with their buildings, and express their patriotic side.

“We would also like to ask the business community, these businesses in Kingstown to decorate their buildings, put up the independence buntings, the streamers, and so forth, add to what we have installed at the state owned buildings,” he said.

Mr. Roberts said that is not too late for persons to do their part in celebrating St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 44th year of independence.

During his appearance on the program, he made mention of a host activities such as the Vibe Out event. This is a collaboration between the National Independence Committee and the Department of Sports, where five a side games of various sports will take place at hard courts across the country and the Grammar School playing field. The sporting aspect of Vibe Out will be combined with performances from artistes, steel pan bands, DJs and more, Mr. Roberts said. Vibe Out will be launched at the Chili Hard Court on Monday in Georgetown.

The Vibe Out events will start 5 PM and end at 8 PM each day.

The next Vibe Out event will then take place on Tuesday at Calliaqua. Following that there will be an event held in Layou. Thursday’s event will take place the Keartons Hard Court, Barrouallie. The Grammar School Playing field be the home of Fridays festivities. Petit Bordel will have their Vibe Out event on Saturday and then the final Vibe Out event on Sunday on Bequia.

The slogan for this year’s independence celebrations is “Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity, Road to 45”.