In demonstration of its unwavering commitment to combat illegal drug activity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Royal ST. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Rapid Response Unit carried out another successful major operation leading to the arrest of Damal Franics, a local athlete for drug-related offences.

Police officers attached to the RRU executed a search warrant at Francis’ home in Paul’s Avenue on August 27th, 2024.

The search resulted in the discovery of illegal narcotics, including 1, 273 grams of cannabis and 280 grams of cocaine intended for distribution.

An official release states a significant amount of cash totaling EC$14, 011.04, which included US$679, EC$12, 191.40, and BD$5 was seized and is currently under investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

On August 28th, Francis was arrested and appeared before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to seven months in prison for the possession of cocaine.

He also received a suspended sentence of seven months for the possession of cannabis.