Liverpool has signed Juventus winger Federico Chiesa for £10 million, with an additional £2.5 million in performance-related add-ons.

The 26-year-old Chiesa joins Liverpool on a four-year contract, marking the first signing under new manager Arne Slot.

Chiesa, a key player for Italy in their Euro 2020 final victory over England at Wembley, expressed his excitement about the move.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Liverpool,” Chiesa said on the club’s website.

Chiesa said that when Richard Hughes reached out and asked if he wanted to come to Liverpool, he immediately said yes.

Chiesa said that he is well aware of the club’s storied history and what it means to the fans, and that he is excited to get started.