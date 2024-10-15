The Lion’s Club is slated to host its annual public speaking competition beginning Wednesday 16th October, 2024.

Secondary schools across the islands will compete in four zones.

On the first day, schools in Zone Two will speak on the topic “The Caribbean region is properly equipped for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution.’’

On Thursday October 17th, schools in Zone Three will address the topic “For developing countries, hosting of global sporting events can only result in benefits.”

On Friday October 18th, to conclude the preliminary round, schools in Zone One are expected to present on the topic “Is CARICOM exerting its best efforts in natural hazards preparedness and the management of natural disasters?”

While those in Zone four will explore the topic “Can the Cannabis industry be considered a viable proposition for farmers and emerging entrepreneurs?”

The competition will take place at the Frenches House, Kingstown from 1:30 pm.

The six finalists representing their respective schools will be selected to meet on the night of November 5th 2024 at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown commencing at 7PM.