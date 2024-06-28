Lindsay Lohan is going to be back on the big screen in a major way with her upcoming role in the “Freaky Friday” sequel.

This week, Lohan posed with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to announce the project.

She shared the image of the pair sitting in front of swapped trailers in keeping with the film’s theme, writing in the caption, “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

The 2003 film starred Lohan as Anna Coleman and Curtis as Tess Coleman, a mother-daughter duo who come to understand each other better following body-swap hijinks.

“Freaky Friday 2” is set to open in theaters in 2025, and plot details are currently under wraps