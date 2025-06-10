It’s been a busy several days for Lil Wayne, who just released his latest studio album on Friday.

The May Rolling Stone cover star celebrated the project with his first headlining show at Madison Square Garden, a “time machine” of a set that included standards from his lengthy catalog.

He also played new songs like “Bells,” which was paired by an appearance from LL Cool J, who performed his “Rock The Bells” classic that Wayne’s track is derived from.

The day before Tha Carter VI dropped, he gave fans an introduction to the album via an ESPN NBA Finals ad featuring his Bono-featured “These Are The Days” single.

Wayne appeared alongside a slew of performers, such as Teyana Taylor, Playboi Carti, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Ledisi, and Keyshia Cole.