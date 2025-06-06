On June 6, 2025, Lil Wayne unveiled his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, marking a significant return to his iconic series after a seven-year hiatus since Tha Carter V in 2018. The 19-track album showcases a diverse range of collaborations, featuring artists such as Big Sean, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, MGK, Jelly Roll, and international stars like Bono and Andrea Bocelli. Notably, Wayne’s sons, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, also contribute to the project, adding a personal touch to the release.

To promote the album, Lil Wayne has embarked on the “Tha Carter VI Tour,” which commenced with a headline performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on the album’s release day. The tour spans 34 dates across North America, featuring supporting acts Tyga, NoCap, Belly Gang Kushington, and the Hot Boys on select dates. The tour is set to conclude on October 2, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Adding to the album’s momentum, the track “The Days” has been selected by ESPN as the official song for the 2025 NBA Finals, underscoring Lil Wayne’s enduring influence in both the music and sports arenas.

Tha Carter VI is now available for streaming on major platforms, and fans can purchase physical copies and merchandise through Lil Wayne’s official store.