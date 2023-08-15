Libya’s judicial authorities have formally asked Lebanon to release one of Libya’s former longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi’s sons because of his deteriorating health.

Hannibal Gaddafi has been held without charge in Lebanon since 2015 and his health has been deteriorating since he went on hunger strike on June 3, in protest at his detention without trial. He has been taken to hospital at least twice since then and has drunk only small amounts of water.

According to two Lebanese judicial officials on Monday, Libyan Prosecutor General Al-Sediq al-Sour sent the request this month to his Lebanese counterpart, Ghassan Oueidat. The officials spoke to The Associated Press news agency on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The note from al-Sour stated that Lebanon’s cooperation in the matter could help reveal the truth regarding the fate of a prominent Lebanese Shia leader, Moussa al-Sadr, who went missing in Libya in 1978.