Hafsah Abdulsalam, CEO of LIAT20, has called for a reduction in regional travel fees and taxes to make Caribbean inter-island travel more affordable. Abdulsalam spoke to reporters after the airline’s inaugural flight to Trinidad and Tobago landed at Piarco International Airport on Thursday.

The CEO argued that high taxes significantly inflate ticket prices, discouraging travel and hampering regional connectivity. She highlighted an instance where a $65 airfare was overshadowed by taxes amounting to two to three times the base fare.

Abdulsalam stated that making travel more affordable would attract more visitors to the region, ultimately generating higher revenue for governments than current taxation levels.

The airline’s advocacy aligns with growing regional calls to reduce travel barriers and improve inter-island access.