The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has announced the launch of LIAT 2020’s inaugural flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), starting October 4th, 2024.

According to a release from the SVGTA, this initiative enhances regional connectivity, making the islands more accessible to travelers from the Caribbean and beyond.

The authority says that the flights will provide a convenient, affordable way for visitors to experience SVG’s stunning landscapes and cultural richness.

CEO of the SVGTA Annette Mark expressed enthusiasm for the new service, highlighting its potential to boost the tourism industry.

The inaugural flight will arrive at Argyle International Airport on October 4th at 4:20 p.m., accompanied by a cultural celebration for passengers.

LIAT 2020 will initially connect from major Caribbean hubs like Barbados, Antigua, St. Lucia, and Grenada, facilitating easier travel for leisure and business.