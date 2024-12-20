LeBron James broke the record for the most minutes played in NBA history as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings.

The 39-year-old American surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he completed his 57,447th minute on court in the 113-100 victory on Friday.

James, who eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA all-time scoring record earlier this year, scored 19 points while team-mate Austin Reaves led with 25 points.

Elsewhere, Brooklyn Nets centre Nic Claxton was ejected from the court for throwing a ball into the crowd during his side’s 101-94 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Claxton showed his frustration after being fouled on his way to the basket before being escorted off court by officials after attempting to throw a cushion.