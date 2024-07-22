Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been selected as the male flagbearer for Team USA at Friday’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The 39-year-old was nominated by his fellow American Olympians as the male flagbearer, with a decision on the female flagbearer to be announced on Tuesday.

James, a two-time gold medallist, will be competing in his fourth Games in Paris.

James, a four-time NBA champion and the league’s all-time leading points scorer, won bronze in Athens in 2004 when he competed in his first Games.

The American won gold for the first time in Beijing four years later and added another in London 2012.

