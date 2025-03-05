LeBron James became the first player in the NBA history to score 50,000 combined points.

He helped the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 40-year-old American surpassed the mark early in the first quarter of his team’s win, gathering a pass from Luka Doncic and sinking a sublime 25-foot three-pointer.

James, the leading scorer in the competition’s history, finished the match on 34 points to take his career total to 50,033 which is 6,000 clear of second-placed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James’ total is made up of a record 41,871 regular season points, adding to his 8,162 postseason haul, where he is also the NBA’s leading scorer.