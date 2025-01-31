The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division in Antigua and Barbuda has issued an alert regarding a Class 1 recall of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that consumption of or exposure to the affected products may result in serious health consequences.

The recall specifically affects the 13-ounce party size bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips.

Initially distributed in Oregon and Washington, the recall encompasses over 6,000 bags that were shipped in December 2024.

Consumers are urged to check their pantries for the “Guaranteed Fresh” date of February 11th 2025 and Manufacturing Code, 6462307xx OR 6463307xx, to identify the recalled products.