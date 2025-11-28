Police are investigating a homicide following the fatal shooting of a woman at Texier Road, Layou, on Friday, November 28, 2025, around 7:45 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and discovered the body of 34-year-old farmer Mitah Patterson of Texier Road. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is appealing to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810, the Layou Police Station at 458-7229, or Police Control at 457-1211. All information will be treated confidentially.

The RSVGPF has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.