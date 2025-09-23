Police on September 21st, 2025, arrested and charged Rackiesha Joseph, a 27-year-old resident of Layou, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed- that the accused assaulted a 45-year-old Fisherman of New Montrose- by striking him to his face with a glass bottle- and kicking him about his body with her feet- causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on August 23rd of this year.

Joseph appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 22nd and pled guilty to the charge.

The accused was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison- until tomorrow September 24th -for sentencing.