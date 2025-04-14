The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) has confirmed that a law enforcement officer is currently under investigation for a criminal offence involving an illegal substance.

The ABDF stated that initial investigations began as an internal matter under the Defence Act of 2006, Loop News reports.

However, it was later determined that the case would be handled under civilian jurisdiction.

In a statement the ABDF assured the public that it is working in full collaboration with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to ensure that justice is served.

“This joint approach reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law,” officials further said.

Both the ABDF and the Royal Police Force are cooperating closely to uphold the integrity of the investigation.