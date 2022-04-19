Schools in Tobago will reopen one day later on Wednesday as preparations are still being made to welcome both students and staff.

According to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett there were some challenges in getting school furniture to the island.

However, she said 85 per cent of the furniture procured had arrived and the remaining furniture is expected to be ready on Wednesday. Hackett said the division would be working throughout the Easter weekend to ensure that the furniture is delivered to the schools.

She added however that schools have been properly equipped in keeping with Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both staff and pupils.