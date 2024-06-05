The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to notify the general public that the funeral service of the late, Vandy Bruce, Corporal of Police #118 will take place on Sunday 9 June 2024 at the Lauders Deliverance Baptiste Church.

The deceased will be accorded a full military funeral. Viewing of the body and tributes will commence at 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at noon (midday).

The interment will take place at the MC Fun Cemetery. Superintendent of Police, Mr. Joel James will command the parade with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr, Nigel Butcher as Adjutant.

The Late Corporal Bruce died tragically on Sunday 26 May 2024.

He was driving along the Hopewell Public Road on his way home when his vehicle went over a bridge and landed in the river below.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the RSVGPF, the late Corporal Bruce loyally served the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a member of the constabulary for over thirty-two (32) years.