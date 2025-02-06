Kirian Rodriguez, the captain of the Spanish club Las Palmas, says he will be unavailable for the remainder of the season after relapsing with cancer.

The 28-year-old missed 11 months of action after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022.

Rodriguez went through six sessions of chemotherapy after being diagnosed at the age of 26.

He completed his chemotherapy cycle in November 2022 and was given the all-clear by January 2023.

The midfielder returned to action for Las Palmas in April 2023.

He has featured in 21 of Las Palmas’ 22 La Liga fixtures this term, with the club currently 15th in the league table and two points above the relegation zone.