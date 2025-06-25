A Langley Park labourer has been charged following a violent attack in which a woman was wounded with a meat cleaver.

Jasper Charles, 46, was arrested on June 22, 2025, and charged with wounding after police investigations revealed he unlawfully and maliciously chopped a 42-year-old vendor on her left hand during an incident in Rabacca on March 14, 2025.

Charles appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on June 23 and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was placed on a one-year bond valued at EC$1,000.00, with a nine-month prison term if breached.

The court also imposed a EC$500.00 fine, due by July 21, 2025, or four months’ imprisonment if unpaid. Additionally, Charles was ordered to pay EC$400.00 in compensation to the victim by July 31, 2025, or serve three months in prison.