The Land and Surveys Department in collaboration with the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is preparing for the resumption of its drone mapping exercise.

This exercise will collect aerial and street level data in preparation for the implementation of the Single Window for Land and Property Transactions.

The exercise which is being undertaken by PLACE foundation was launched on December 10th, 2024, but was suspended, is now scheduled to resume on Tuesday April 22nd to May 2nd, 2025.

The data collected will support land management, urban planning, climate resilience, and revenue generation through enhanced geospatial infrastructure.

This mapping project is a foundational step in St. Vincent’s digital land reform and modernization efforts under the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP).

The data will directly support the Unified Land Information System (ULIS) and other digital initiatives aimed at improving public service delivery.