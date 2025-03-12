The 2025 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission continues its work in the region, bringing together medical personnel from St. Vincent & the Grenadines, the United States, and the Republic of China on Taiwan.

LAMAT 2025 will deploy over 50 medical professionals from Taiwan, the U.S., and SVG to provide primary and emergency care, dental services, and biomedical support.

Special attention will be given to communities affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Addresses at the event were given by Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sandy Peters-Phillips, Minister of Health Hon. St Clair Prince and Brigadier General Tara Nolan, and Colonel Matt Bershinsky of the LAMAT mission.

Minister Prince praised the collaboration, noting that the mission plays a key role in expanding healthcare capabilities and supporting long-term resilience.

He further emphasized the mission’s role in delivering essential medical aid while fostering international cooperation.

This multinational initiative aims to enhance healthcare access, provide critical medical services, and support regional disaster recovery efforts.