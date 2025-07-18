A Paul’s Avenue man has been charged with attempting to smuggle prohibited items into His Majesty’s Prison.

Police say 37-year-old labourer Ad-onijah Hez-ejiah Haynes was arrested and charged on July 17th with the offence of Introducing Prohibited Articles.

According to investigators, Haynes tried to bring in over 100 grams of cannabis, 56 grams of tobacco, two lighters, and two packs of Bambu wrapping paper—items banned from the prison facility.

The alleged offence occurred on July 16th in Kingstown.

Haynes appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars with one surety.