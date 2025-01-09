On January 7, 2025, police arrested and charged Okito Ashton, a 31-year-old Labourer of Chateaubelair, with the offences of Trespassing, Damage to Property, and Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

Investigations revealed that the accused entered the property of Joel Francois, a 70 year-old Farmer of the same address, with intent to intimidate.

Ashton was further charged with damaging a wooden door valued at $300.00 ECC by chopping it with a cutlass.

Additionally, he was charged with entering the Blue Waters Night Club as a trespasser while in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a cutlass.

The offences were committed in Chateaubelair on December 14, 2024.

Ashton is expected to appear before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court to answer the charges.