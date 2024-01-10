A joint operation between the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), the Narcotics Unit, and the Special Services Unit on Thursday 4th 2024 at the “Palace” Building, a former Night Club in Ottley Hall has led to the arrest of 24-year-old Connel Jack.

According to an official release by the RSVGPF, Jack, a resident of Ottley Hall was arrested with the offense of Possession of Unlawful Firearm and Ammunition.

Investigation efforts found the accused allegedly had in his possession, 1 Glock 28 Pistol, and nine rounds of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm and License Act.

Jack reportedly appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on January 5th and pleaded not guilty.

The release states that he was granted bail in the sum of $5000 with one surety and is mandated to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 8:00am and 8:00pm.

The matter was adjourned and sent on for trial at the Serious Offences Court on January 22nd, 2024.