Garnet Thomas of Layou was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 after pleading not guilty to the charge of theft at the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court.

The 31 year old laborer was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing three black solar LED lights valued at EC$2, 365, the property of the Ever Ready Funeral Home.

Reports state the offence was allegedly committed on July 18, 2024.

Thomas appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for trial on September 9, 2024.