The volcanic alert level has been lowered from yellow to green; the decision was made by the Government on the advice of Scientists from the Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies

A green alert means that seismic and steam vent activity at the La Soufrière Volcano is at or below the historical level.

According to an official release from NEMO, No other unusual activity has been observed. Activity at the La Soufrière volcano is now considered to be at levels similar to background activity recorded prior to the 2020-2021 eruption. The overall trend of decreasing seismicity continued during the last month. No change in gas composition has been observed since measurements were taken in late January. This indicates that the plume chemistry has returned to its pre-eruption chemistry.

There has been no significant change in deformation signal since May 2021. The alert level was previously lowered from orange to yellow on September 15, 2021 and since then activities have lowered considerably or ceased.

NEMO in their release stated that the La Soufriere trail remains closed due to the uneven and dangerous terrain.