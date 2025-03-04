The Kingstown Technical Institute (KTI) provides advance training in skilled areas.

They are currently offering a Level 3, Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) training in building and construction site supervision. This program is said to be equivalent to an Associate’s Degree.

The aim of the program is to ensure that tradesmen, in particular leaders in construction, have sound experience and knowledge in regards to construction and structural integrity of building in particular to roof and foundation.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, Vonley Richards, instructor to KTI stated that the program came about due to an initiative from CDEMA and it is based around the resilience and stability of buildings.

The certificate obtained can be used anywhere in the CARICOM as well as outside the region. A total of Twenty-Two persons have successfully completed the program.