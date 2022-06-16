Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky welcomed three visiting EU leaders at the entrance to the Presidential Palace in Kyiv earlier today.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says he hopes the visit to Kyiv by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy will “not be focused exclusively on weapons shipments to Ukraine”.

“I would like to hope that the leaders of these three states – and the president of Romania – will not only focus on supporting Ukraine by further pumping Ukraine with weapons,” he says.

That would be “absolutely useless and will cause further damage to the country,” Peskov goes on to state.

He suggests that Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Mario Draghi should use their time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to take a “realistic look at the state of affairs”.