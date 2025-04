The jersey worn by Kobe Bryant on his Los Angeles Lakers debut in 1996 has been sold for $7m (£5.26m) at an auction.

It becomes the fourth-most expensive game-worn sports jersey of all time.

The American spent his entire career with the Lakers, winning the NBA Championship five times, and being crowned the Most Valuable Player once in 2008.

The jersey was first sold in 2013, seven years before Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash.