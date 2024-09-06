Organizers of a concert in Dominica have removed Trinidadian artist Kman-6ixx from the lineup due to “national security concerns,” though specifics were not provided.

Kman-6ixx, whose real name is Kashif Alexander Sankar, was set to perform on September 7 at ‘Fete Fwadi’ in Bellevue.

Jamaican Dancehall artist Malie Donn will replace him.

This incident follows several recent bans on Kman-6ixx’s performances across other Caribbean islands, including Antigua, Grenada, and St Kitts, due to security issues linked to his controversial TriniBad music and alleged gang affiliations.

The artist, facing gang-related charges and having survived two shootings, has faced criticism for his provocative lyrics and the genre’s perceived promotion of violence.