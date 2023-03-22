Dancehall star KipRich is thanking his lucky stars after recovering his chain and US$25,000 Rolex on Thursday.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit has confirmed that the man suspected of robbing entertainer KipRich has been arrested and remains in custody. The suspect will be transferred to the Greater Portmore Police Station in St Catherine where investigators will continue to probe the case.

The Telephone Ting deejay revealed that he collected his chain and Rolex at the Constant Spring Tax Office in St Andrew from a bus driver after following several leads.

He did not, however, recover the cash that was stolen.

The deejay credited the ‘street network’, fans and the police for the quick recovery of his cherished items.

“Mi never expect fi get back no money but from mi get back mi Rolex, plus mi chain and mi belt, mi good,” he said.

Over the weekend, the deejay had reported to the police that an Airbnb apartment that he was renting in Portmore had been burglarised by a lone thief who forced open a kitchen window and absconded with more than US$50,000 (approximately $7.6 million) in cash and other valuables.