On March 20, police arrested and jointly charged Felix Lavia, a 47-year-old, and Garnet Thomas, a 32-year-old, both residents of Kingstown, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole thirty-two sheets of eighteen feet silver galvanize valued at EC$6,592, the property of Nicole Lawrence, a 53-year-old Customer Service Representative of Queen’s Drive.

The offence was committed in McKies Hill between 6:00pm on March 12, and 2:30pm on March 17.

Lavia and Thomas appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on March 21, to answer the charge. Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charge, while Lavia pleaded guilty to the charge. They were both granted bail in the sum of EC$2,000, with one surety.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for March 25. Lavia is expected to appear for sentencing.

Meanwhile, Police on March 20 arrested and charged Hezekiah Fraser, a 33-year-old farmer of Paul’s Avenue, with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

According to investigations, the accused knew or believed that twenty-four sheets of eighteen feet silver galvanize were stolen goods, and dishonestly received them for his own benefit.

The offence was committed in Paul’s Avenue between 6:00pm on March 12, and 10:00pm on March 18.

Fraser appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on March 21, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of EC$2,000 with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for today March 24.