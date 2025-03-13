Police on March 11th, 2025, arrested and charged Alvan Richardson, a 50-year-old resident of Kingstown, with the offence of burglary.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly entered the Roman Catholic Church as a trespasser and stole one (1) Grey 2500 watts Transformer valued at $855.00 ECC and one (1) white extension cord valued at $35.00 ECC, total value $890.00 ECC, the property of the Roman Catholic Church.

The offence was committed on March 1st, 2025, in Kingstown.

Richardson is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.