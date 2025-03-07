The completion of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project has been extended to August 31, 2025, due to delays caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking in Parliament on March 6, Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne confirmed that the project, initially slated for completion in May 2025, required an extension following the storm’s impact.

“Active Construction Works commenced on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, Lot 1, the primary cargo port on the 12th of May 2022, with a baseline completion date of the 12th of May 2025.

However, Madam Speaker, this baseline completion date has been extended to the 31st of August 2025, due to the impacts of the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2022.”

The project, with a total budget of USD 247.3 million (ECD 666.8 million), has already seen EC$526.5 million spent as of January 2025. For the fiscal year 2025, the government has allocated an additional EC$92.5 million to ensure its progress.

“In terms of the total budget and the cost of the project, the baseline funding amount for the project was $247.3 million US dollars, or $666.8 million EC dollars. In terms of number two, how much money has been spent on the project thus far? Up until the end of January 2025, $526.5 million EC dollars have been spent on the project. In terms of the answer for question number three and four, for the fiscal year 2025, the government has allocated $92.5 million EC dollars towards the completion of this project. Madam Speaker, as of today, the government can fulfill its financial obligations as we stand today. However, given the nature of construction, things can vary and things can change. We are closely tracking our expenses, Madam Speaker, and if additional funding is required, the government will arrange to supplement it accordingly.”

Minister Browne assured that the government remains financially committed to completing the port, though adjustments may be made if additional funding becomes necessary.