Grade 3 students of the Kingstown Anglican School- were involved in the Dental Awareness Week of activities.

A team from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Dental Health Department- led by Dr. Jevaun Ollivierre, on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, visited the school.

The students learnt about oral hygiene- and they practiced the correct way- to floss.

Also, the team taught the students a song about “brushing their teeth until they shine.”

At the end of the activities, the students received goody bags, which included toothbrushes- and flosses.