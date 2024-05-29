Dancehall heavyweight Beenie Man is the second Jamaican artist to perform at Nicki Minaj’s sold-out Pink Friday 2 tour.

On Tuesday the Jamaican Dancehall Deejay arrived in Gag City for the rap star’s London performance on Tuesday.

According to Dancehall Mag, the ‘Queen of Rap’ and the ‘King of Dancehall’ vibes as Beenie entered the main stage singing his 1997 hit Who Am I and continued with songs like Dude (2004), which Minaj, sang along to.

“I just performed with the KING OF DANCEHALL,” the FTCU hitmaker wrote on X. “One of the most talented musicians that I looked to for inspiration my entire career. I can’t believe this is my life sometimes. Wow. came to#GAGCITYLONDON yall!!!!!!! One of my heroes. I love this man so much @KingBeenieMan.”