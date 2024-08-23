In response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Beryl, the Kimya Glasgow fashion brand is spearheading a heartfelt toy drive to support children affected by the disaster.

The hurricane has left numerous families homeless and their homes severely damaged across Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan, Bequia, and the main island of St. Vincent. Currently, approximately 300 children are residing in various shelters throughout the region.

The toy drive, which is supported by Andrew and Joleen Williams of Flow Wine Bar/Inncentric Inc, aims to collect toys and creative supplies for these young survivors. The initiative is further backed by Kimya Glasgow’s monthly Latin Night event at Flow Wine Bar.

Kimya Glasgow, the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand, expressed her commitment to helping these children find moments of joy and normalcy during this challenging period.

“We believe that providing these children with toys and creative supplies like coloring books, sketch pads, paints, and brushes can help foster a sense of normalcy and creativity during this difficult time,” said Glasgow.

The public is encouraged to contribute by donating new or gently used toys at the official drop-off point: Common Ground retail store, located in the Kingstown Cruise Terminal Building. Glasgow emphasizes the impact of each contribution, stating, “Your generous donations will make a significant difference in the lives of young survivors who are facing immense challenges.”