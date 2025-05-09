As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges approaches, prosecutors face a significant challenge: a key witness, referred to as “Victim-3,” has become unreachable and may not testify.

“Victim-3” was expected to provide crucial testimony alleging decades of sexual exploitation by Combs. Her absence could weaken the prosecution’s case, which also includes testimony from Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and three Jane Does.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, declined a plea deal and faces life imprisonment if convicted. He has been held without bail since his September arrest due to concerns over potential witness tampering.

The trial is set to begin with opening statements on May 12, following jury selection.