The Government of Curaçao has officially granted a key land reservation at the Rif area to the Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), marking a major step towards boosting the island’s cruise industry.

This move will facilitate the expansion of the cruise terminal’s logistics capacity, allowing the island to better accommodate the growing number of visitors.

The decision comes as the country’s cruise sector continues to experience significant growth.

In 2024, the island saw a record-breaking of over 834,000 cruise arrivals, a 17 percent increase compared to 2023 and 4 percent higher than initial projections for the year.

Notably, the island also saw a 3 percent growth over the peak year of 2019, further solidifying its position as a top cruise destination in the Caribbean.

The expansion is expected to improve logistics, streamline operations, and enhance the overall experience for cruise visitors.