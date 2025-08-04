Kevisha Richardson has been crowned Miss SVG Teen 2025!

The pageant took place on August 2nd at the La Vue Hotel and Beach Club in Villa, where six vibrant young ladies showcased their talent, intelligence, and confidence.

Kevisha, who represented Biabou and is a student at the SVG Community College, now holds the title.

Pageant Coordinator Angenella Young says the event is about nurturing the creativity and potential of young women and building their confidence — not about financial gain.

This year’s contestants came from across the country, including Belmont, Villa, Evesham, Canouan, and McKies Hill, ranging in age from 14 to 19.

Organizers have extended a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make Miss SVG Teen 2025 a resounding success.

The public is encouraged to continue backing initiatives that empower the nation’s youth and celebrate the bright future of Vincentian women.